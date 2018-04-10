Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Position Raised by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP lifted its position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,757 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $20,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Altria Group by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,125,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,373,000 after purchasing an additional 208,935 shares during the last quarter. Alley Co LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,355,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 23,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Altria Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 845,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,906,000 after purchasing an additional 15,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 499,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,671,000 after purchasing an additional 14,458 shares during the last quarter. 62.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective (up from $66.13) on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Vetr upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.87 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.53.

Shares of MO traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.22. The stock had a trading volume of 6,250,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,152,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Altria Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $59.07 and a fifty-two week high of $77.79. The stock has a market cap of $121,343.66, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Altria Group had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 82.84%.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Brian W. Quigley sold 3,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $216,153.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Johnson sold 14,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $995,720.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,315,631.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,117 shares of company stock valued at $1,821,707. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Position Raised by Hosking Partners LLP” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/altria-group-inc-mo-shares-bought-by-hosking-partners-llp-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s segments include smokeable products, smokeless products and wine. The Company’s subsidiaries include Philip Morris USA Inc (PM USA), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States; John Middleton Co (Middleton), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of machine-made cigars and pipe tobacco, and UST LLC (UST), which, through its subsidiaries, including U.S.

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.