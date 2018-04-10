Am�rica M�vil (AMX) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Am�rica M�vil (NYSE:AMX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 3rd.

According to Zacks, “America Movil follows an aggressive promotional strategy to increase its penetration in the smartphone market. The company is striving hard to increase it smartphone sales figures through promotion discounts and subsidized offers. These efforts may contract margins, affecting overall profitability of the company in the near term. The U.S. telecom behemoth AT&T’s entry into the Mexican telecom industry with the acquisition of Gurpo Iusacell and Nextel de Mexico for approximately $4.4 billion is a major setback for America Movil. Strict switching policy has also led to massive customer churn in Peru and Ecuador and is a concern for the company. However, offering of iPhone has enabled America Movil to counter competition in a more effective manner while boosting customer adoption of 3G services, thereby stimulating ARPU (average revenue per user) growth. It has outperformed the industry in the last three months on an average.”

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AMX. Credit Suisse Group set a $21.00 price target on shares of Am�rica M�vil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Am�rica M�vil in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Santander upgraded shares of Am�rica M�vil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Goldman Sachs assumed coverage on shares of Am�rica M�vil in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank set a $20.00 target price on shares of Am�rica M�vil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Am�rica M�vil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

NYSE:AMX traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.57. 1,027,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,410,332. Am�rica M�vil has a 12 month low of $14.34 and a 12 month high of $19.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $64,223.58, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.49.

Am�rica M�vil (NYSE:AMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.30). Am�rica M�vil had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $13.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.28 billion. equities analysts predict that Am�rica M�vil will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Am�rica M�vil by 37.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,958 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 7,276 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Am�rica M�vil by 7.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,114,643 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $73,038,000 after purchasing an additional 271,328 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Am�rica M�vil by 10.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,447 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Am�rica M�vil by 45.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 448,823 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,967,000 after purchasing an additional 140,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Am�rica M�vil by 39.4% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,884 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 15,520 shares in the last quarter. 7.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Am�rica M�vil Company Profile

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Mexico and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and data center, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients, as well as residential broadband services.

