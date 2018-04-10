AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMAG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Equities analysts expect AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) to post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for AMAG Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.10). AMAG Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 785.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AMAG Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($3.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.16) to ($1.82). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.65) to ($0.73). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow AMAG Pharmaceuticals.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.68. The company had revenue of $158.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.84 million. AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 32.66%. AMAG Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMAG shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.65 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Jaffray reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.91.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAG traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.17. The company had a trading volume of 357,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,389. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.89, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.95 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.60. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $11.93 and a one year high of $24.85.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 35,287 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 58.8% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,150 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 46.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,795 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,996 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,479 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,001,000 after acquiring an additional 5,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 28,119 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares during the last quarter.

About AMAG Pharmaceuticals

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The Company’s segment is the manufacture, development and commercialization of products and services for use in treating various conditions, with a focus on maternal health, anemia management and cancer supportive care. Its offerings focus on maternal health, anemia management and cancer supportive care, including its product, Makena (hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection); services related to the collection, processing and storage of umbilical cord blood stem cell and cord tissue units operated through Cord Blood Registry (CBR); its product, Feraheme (ferumoxytol), for intravenous (IV) use, and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse.

