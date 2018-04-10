CAPROCK Group Inc. Increases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,347 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.1% of CAPROCK Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,373,233 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,605,955,000 after buying an additional 55,021 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its stake in Amazon.com by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 4,030 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP grew its stake in Amazon.com by 7,383.9% in the 4th quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 2,320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,303 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,202,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in Amazon.com by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 5,710 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. 60.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. JPMorgan Chase restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,385.00 price objective (up previously from $1,375.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Amazon.com from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. UBS increased their price target on Amazon.com to $1,760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Amazon.com to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,580.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,494.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $1,406.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $680,281.94, a price-to-earnings ratio of 309.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.59. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $884.49 and a 12-month high of $1,617.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.31. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $60.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,518.47, for a total value of $379,617.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,577.85, for a total value of $788,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,778,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,214 shares of company stock valued at $9,251,120 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

