AmberCoin (AMBER) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $0.00

AmberCoin (CURRENCY:AMBER) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 5:00 AM ET on March 26th. AmberCoin has a market capitalization of $364,493.00 and $0.00 worth of AmberCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AmberCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, AmberCoin has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BritCoin (BRIT) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Cryptojacks (CJ) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Mineum (MNM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Sativacoin (STV) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000250 BTC.

EmberCoin (EMB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About AmberCoin

AMBER is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2014. AmberCoin’s total supply is 43,699,481 coins. AmberCoin’s official Twitter account is @AmberTradeLTD. AmberCoin’s official website is ambercoin.info.

AmberCoin Coin Trading

AmberCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not currently possible to purchase AmberCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmberCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AmberCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

