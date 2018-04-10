AMC Networks (AMCX) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, March 15th.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AMC Networks in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of AMC Networks in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of AMC Networks in a report on Monday, February 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. AMC Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.55.

Shares of AMCX traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.80. 444,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,667. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.07. AMC Networks has a 1 year low of $46.89 and a 1 year high of $67.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,137.56, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.79.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.19. AMC Networks had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 531.46%. The firm had revenue of $726.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that AMC Networks will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the fourth quarter worth $298,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AMC Networks by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 44,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AMC Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $1,724,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AMC Networks by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 71,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 22,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in AMC Networks by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 15,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/amc-networks-amcx-downgraded-to-strong-sell-at-bidaskclub-updated-updated-updated.html.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks Inc is a holding company, which conducts all of its operations through its subsidiaries. The Company owns and operates entertainment businesses and assets. It operates through two segments: National Networks, and International and Other. National Networks includes activities of its programming businesses, which include its programming networks distributed in the United States and Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.