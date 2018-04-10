Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) VP Sells $143,700.00 in Stock

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) VP Amer Deeba sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $143,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 65,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,694,822.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Amer Deeba also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 1st, Amer Deeba sold 2,000 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total value of $149,160.00.

On Thursday, February 1st, Amer Deeba sold 2,000 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total value of $125,420.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.10. 185,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,727. The company has a market cap of $2,860.44, a P/E ratio of 84.56, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.84. Qualys has a 52-week low of $34.80 and a 52-week high of $79.40.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.96 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 17.52%. Qualys’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Qualys will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Qualys declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QLYS. Northland Securities set a $70.00 target price on Qualys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Qualys to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. First Analysis restated a “weight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Qualys in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo set a $62.00 price objective on Qualys and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QLYS. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Qualys by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,802,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,164,000 after acquiring an additional 538,305 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Qualys by 262.1% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 305,878 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,154,000 after acquiring an additional 221,398 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,300,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,197,000 after purchasing an additional 185,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,985,117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $236,517,000 after purchasing an additional 141,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,770,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

