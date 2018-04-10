Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $2.55 Million Position in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 85.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,979 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 292,950 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $2,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,207,000. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth about $364,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth about $3,044,000. Weil Company Inc. acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, JOYN Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AAL shares. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Friday, January 26th. BidaskClub raised American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.59 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. American Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.80.

NASDAQ AAL traded down $2.36 on Tuesday, reaching $47.46. The company had a trading volume of 12,808,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,899,802. American Airlines Group Inc has a 1-year low of $42.01 and a 1-year high of $59.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The firm has a market cap of $23,794.14, a PE ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.96.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 63.78%. The company had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Derek J. Kerr sold 39,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total value of $2,092,963.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 429,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,640,757.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Hart sold 35,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total transaction of $1,825,945.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,258 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,090.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,844 shares of company stock valued at $4,077,040. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc is a holding company. The Company’s primary business activity is the operation of a network air carrier, providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Company operates through American segment, which provides air transportation for passengers and cargo.

