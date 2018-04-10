American Financial Group Inc (AFG) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC.

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. cut its position in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 52.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 29,505 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $2,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Financial Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 72,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,882,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Financial Group by 22.4% in the third quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in American Financial Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in American Financial Group by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in American Financial Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AFG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Sandler O’Neill restated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on American Financial Group from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.75.

Shares of AFG opened at $110.08 on Tuesday. American Financial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $93.25 and a 1 year high of $121.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $9,697.68, a PE ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.78.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.53. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group Inc will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

In other American Financial Group news, insider John B. Berding sold 5,285 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.58, for a total value of $600,270.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,585 shares in the company, valued at $6,767,664.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Vito C. Peraino sold 51,000 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.86, for a total value of $5,806,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc (AFG) is a holding company engaged primarily in property and casualty insurance businesses. The Company, through Great American Insurance Group, focuses on commercial products for businesses, and is engaged in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets.

