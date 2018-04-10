American Hotel Income (HOT.UN) Price Target Cut to C$7.75 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

American Hotel Income (TSE:HOT.UN) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$7.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential downside of 3.13% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial downgraded American Hotel Income from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$11.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, March 12th. TD Securities reduced their target price on American Hotel Income from C$11.57 to C$10.28 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on American Hotel Income from C$10.00 to C$9.20 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.50.

TSE:HOT.UN traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$8.00. 76,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,815. American Hotel Income has a 1-year low of C$7.52 and a 1-year high of C$10.92.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/american-hotel-income-hot-un-price-target-cut-to-c7-75-by-analysts-at-bmo-capital-markets.html.

About American Hotel Income

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP is a Canada-based limited partnership company that invests in hotel real estate properties primarily in the United States. The principal business of the Company is to issue units and to acquire and hold shares of the American Hotel Income Properties REIT Inc (U.S.

Receive News & Ratings for American Hotel Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Hotel Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.