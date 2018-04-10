American Midstream (NYSE:AMID) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of American Midstream (NYSE:AMID) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report released on Thursday, March 15th.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AMID. UBS reiterated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of American Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. ValuEngine cut American Midstream from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Shares of AMID stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,714. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. American Midstream has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $15.25.

American Midstream (NYSE:AMID) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The pipeline company reported ($2.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($2.75). The firm had revenue of $167.58 million during the quarter. American Midstream had a negative net margin of 18.07% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in American Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in American Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at about $401,000. Center Coast Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of American Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at about $401,000. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Midstream by 34.9% in the third quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 15,805 shares in the last quarter. 43.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Midstream

American Midstream Partners, LP provides midstream infrastructure that links the producers of natural gas, crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), condensate, and specialty chemicals to various intermediate and end-use markets in the United States. The company's Gathering and Processing segment includes midstream natural gas systems that provide natural gas, NGLs, and condensate gathering, compression, treating, processing, fractionating, transporting, and selling services to the producers of natural gas and crude oil.

