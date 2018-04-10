American National BankShares (AMNB) Receives Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.20

News coverage about American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. American National BankShares earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.4982931817151 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMNB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised American National BankShares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BidaskClub raised American National BankShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised American National BankShares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. American National BankShares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

NASDAQ:AMNB traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.70. 7,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,915. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. American National BankShares has a 52 week low of $34.60 and a 52 week high of $42.99. The company has a market cap of $325.33, a PE ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.65.

American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. American National BankShares had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 19.74%. The company had revenue of $18.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.02 million. sell-side analysts expect that American National BankShares will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American National BankShares declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback 300,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. American National BankShares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.31%.

About American National BankShares

American National Bankshares Inc is a one-bank holding company. American National Bank and Trust Company (the Bank) is the only banking subsidiary of the Company. The Company operates through two segments: community banking, and trust and investment services. The Community banking segment involves making loans to and generating deposits from individuals and businesses.

