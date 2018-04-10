American National BankShares Inc (AMNB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of American National BankShares Inc (NASDAQ:AMNB) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

AMNB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of American National BankShares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of American National BankShares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American National BankShares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Shares of American National BankShares stock opened at $38.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $336.61, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.73. American National BankShares has a twelve month low of $34.60 and a twelve month high of $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.02 million. American National BankShares had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 8.64%. equities analysts expect that American National BankShares will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. American National BankShares’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

American National BankShares announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback 300,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of American National BankShares during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American National BankShares during the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of American National BankShares by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American National BankShares by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 592,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of American National BankShares by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter. 33.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American National BankShares

American National Bankshares Inc is a one-bank holding company. American National Bank and Trust Company (the Bank) is the only banking subsidiary of the Company. The Company operates through two segments: community banking, and trust and investment services. The Community banking segment involves making loans to and generating deposits from individuals and businesses.

