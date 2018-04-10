American River Bankshares (AMRB) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, April 3rd.

According to Zacks, “American River Bankshares is the parent company of American River Bank, a regional bank in Northern California with 10 full service branches in Sacramento, Sonoma, Placer and Amador Counties as well as two loan production offices in the San Francisco Bay Area. The Bank specializes in giving business owners more REACH by offering financial expertise and exceptional service to complement a full suite of banking products and lending solutions such as secured and unsecured lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, equipment financing, payroll and merchant card services. For more information, call (800) 544-0545 or visit AmericanRiverBank.com. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMRB. ValuEngine raised shares of American River Bankshares from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Sandler O’Neill set a $16.00 price objective on shares of American River Bankshares and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, FIG Partners raised shares of American River Bankshares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of American River Bankshares stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $93.79, a P/E ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.29. American River Bankshares has a 1-year low of $12.21 and a 1-year high of $16.49.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 million. American River Bankshares had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 5.92%. sell-side analysts expect that American River Bankshares will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

American River Bankshares declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 25th that allows the company to repurchase 310,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other American River Bankshares news, COO Kevin Bender sold 4,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $73,218.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,229.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of American River Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American River Bankshares by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 30,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American River Bankshares by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 227,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of American River Bankshares by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 260,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of American River Bankshares by 2.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 361,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 7,266 shares in the last quarter. 52.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “American River Bankshares (AMRB) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/american-river-bankshares-amrb-stock-rating-lowered-by-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

American River Bankshares Company Profile

American River Bankshares is a bank holding company. The Company’s banking subsidiary is American River Bank (the Bank). The Bank’s primary business is serving the commercial banking needs of small to mid-sized businesses. The Bank accepts checking and savings deposits; offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit; makes secured and unsecured commercial loans, secured real estate loans, and other installment and term loans, and offers other customary banking services.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American River Bankshares (AMRB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American River Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American River Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.