American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Given News Impact Score of 0.21

Press coverage about American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. American Software earned a daily sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the software maker an impact score of 42.7980197648598 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd.

NASDAQ AMSWA opened at $13.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.26, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 0.72. American Software has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $13.69.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. American Software had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $30.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.03 million. sell-side analysts forecast that American Software will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 10th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.80%.

In related news, Director J Michael Edenfield sold 21,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $279,116.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 437,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,613,227.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James R. Mcguone sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total transaction of $92,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,304. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 135,496 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,508. Company insiders own 13.89% of the company’s stock.

About American Software

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), and Information Technology (IT) Consulting. The SCM segment provides supply chain management solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

