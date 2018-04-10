American Woodmark Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (AMWD)

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 500 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 475% compared to the average volume of 87 call options.

Several analysts have weighed in on AMWD shares. BidaskClub raised shares of American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Longbow Research raised shares of American Woodmark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

Shares of American Woodmark stock opened at $94.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $1,731.08, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.75. American Woodmark has a 1-year low of $78.75 and a 1-year high of $148.44.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 9th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.04). American Woodmark had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The company had revenue of $292.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. American Woodmark’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that American Woodmark will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Vance W. Tang acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.55 per share, with a total value of $195,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,733.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William F. Brandt sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.35, for a total transaction of $1,600,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,743,245 shares in the company, valued at $232,461,720.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,500 shares of company stock worth $3,370,160. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,943,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,160,000 after purchasing an additional 51,876 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 742,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,659,000 after purchasing an additional 83,801 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 6,739.9% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 150,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,599,000 after purchasing an additional 148,278 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,505,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 0.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 92,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,906,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. 75.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 514 various cabinet lines, which include 85 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

