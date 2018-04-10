ValuEngine Lowers Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) to Hold

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 2nd.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $168.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.22.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $141.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20,678.20, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Ameriprise Financial has a 1 year low of $118.84 and a 1 year high of $183.90.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($1.90). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 31,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.64, for a total transaction of $5,448,649.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,643,951.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deirdre Davey Mcgraw sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.04, for a total transaction of $957,220.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,337.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,260 shares of company stock worth $7,105,121 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, and Protection segments. The Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors.

