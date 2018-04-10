AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Bought by CapWealth Advisors LLC

CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,215 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Zions Bancorporation bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. BB&T Investment Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc. now owns 2,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

AME traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.53. 1,000,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,165,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $17,012.35, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.24. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.19 and a 1 year high of $79.32.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 15th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 21.46%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo set a $88.00 price target on shares of AMETEK and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.45.

In related news, VP William D. Eginton sold 16,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,260,336.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,158. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total transaction of $234,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,880 shares in the company, valued at $8,729,996.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,604 shares of company stock worth $5,976,638 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. Its Electronic Instruments Group segment offers advanced instruments for the process, power and industrial, and aerospace markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil, gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage markets; and instruments for the laboratory equipment, ultraprecision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

