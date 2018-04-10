River Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (AMGN)

River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for about 1.1% of River Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 3,664.7% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,699,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $637,139,000 after buying an additional 3,601,087 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,999,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,817,037,000 after buying an additional 2,587,041 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 40.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,400,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $585,607,000 after buying an additional 986,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,451,203 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,516,980,000 after buying an additional 909,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 12.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,040,599 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,212,602,000 after buying an additional 806,119 shares during the last quarter. 79.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Argus raised Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $192.33 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Jaffray reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho set a $192.00 price objective on Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs cut Amgen from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.57.

Shares of AMGN traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.62. 3,853,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,018,929. Amgen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.16 and a 1 year high of $201.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $121,155.33, a PE ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.36.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 30.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 17th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 16th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.97%.

Amgen announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Sean E. Harper sold 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.18, for a total value of $265,624.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,575 shares of company stock valued at $838,064 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and delivers various human therapeutics. It operates in human therapeutics segment. Its marketed products portfolio includes Neulasta (pegfilgrastim); erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESAs), such as Aranesp (darbepoetin alfa) and EPOGEN (epoetin alfa); Sensipar/Mimpara (cinacalcet); XGEVA (denosumab); Prolia (denosumab); NEUPOGEN (filgrastim), and other marketed products, such as KYPROLIS (carfilzomib), Vectibix (panitumumab), Nplate (romiplostim), Repatha (evolocumab), BLINCYTO (blinatumomab), IMLYGIC (talimogene laherparepvec) and Corlanor (ivabradine).

