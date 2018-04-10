BMO Capital Markets Raises AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) Price Target to $64.00

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report released on Thursday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Lake Street Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $61.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. ValuEngine upgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Group initiated coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.10.

AMN Healthcare Services stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.25. The stock had a trading volume of 492,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,411. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12 month low of $34.71 and a 12 month high of $60.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,768.95, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The business had revenue of $509.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.64 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Susan R. Salka sold 95,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $4,699,057.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 222,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,963,990.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ralph Henderson sold 10,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $572,003.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,111,658.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,835 shares of company stock worth $6,701,558 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter worth $223,000.

WARNING: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/amn-healthcare-services-amn-price-target-increased-to-64-00-by-analysts-at-bmo-capital-markets-updated-updated.html.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services at acute and sub-acute care hospitals and other healthcare facilities throughout the United States. The Company’s segments include nurse and allied solutions, locum tenens solutions and other workforce solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.