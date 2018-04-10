AMP Capital Investors Ltd Buys New Position in Knight-Swift (KNX)

AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new position in Knight-Swift (NYSE:KNX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Knight-Swift in the fourth quarter worth about $1,789,000. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift in the fourth quarter worth about $1,220,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Knight-Swift by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 56,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Knight-Swift by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC now owns 378,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,531,000 after purchasing an additional 12,856 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift in the fourth quarter worth about $10,345,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KNX shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Knight-Swift from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knight-Swift from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Knight-Swift in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.65.

KNX traded down $0.88 on Monday, reaching $42.73. 3,553,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,163,174. Knight-Swift has a one year low of $30.43 and a one year high of $51.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7,770.82, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.69.

Knight-Swift (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Knight-Swift had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 370.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Knight-Swift’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

Knight-Swift Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and logistics services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

