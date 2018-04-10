AMP Capital Investors Ltd Cuts Stake in Leucadia National (LUK)

AMP Capital Investors Ltd trimmed its stake in Leucadia National (NYSE:LUK) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 16,192 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd owned 0.05% of Leucadia National worth $5,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Leucadia National during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Leucadia National during the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Leucadia National during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Leucadia National during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Leucadia National during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. 75.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LUK stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.38. The stock had a trading volume of 4,877,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,085,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7,755.62, a PE ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.30. Leucadia National has a 1-year low of $21.61 and a 1-year high of $28.30.

Leucadia National (NYSE:LUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The conglomerate reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Leucadia National had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Leucadia National will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 19th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 16th. Leucadia National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LUK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Leucadia National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered Leucadia National from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Leucadia National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd.

Leucadia National Corporation operates as a diversified holding company that focuses on financial service businesses and investments in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its services include equities research, sales, and trading; financing, securities lending, and other brokerage; wealth management; fixed income sales and trading; futures; equity capital markets, debt capital markets, and financial advisory; and asset management services.

