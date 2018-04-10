AMP Capital Investors Ltd Has $4.76 Million Position in E-Trade (NASDAQ:ETFC)

AMP Capital Investors Ltd decreased its position in shares of E-Trade (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,490 shares during the quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in E-Trade were worth $4,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ETFC. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of E-Trade during the third quarter valued at about $136,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of E-Trade during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of E-Trade during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of E-Trade during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of E-Trade during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. 93.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $67.00 price objective on shares of E-Trade and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of E-Trade from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of E-Trade from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of E-Trade in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, UBS lifted their price objective on shares of E-Trade from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.24.

In related news, Director Joseph L. Sclafani sold 2,000 shares of E-Trade stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total value of $105,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,036. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael John Curcio sold 34,158 shares of E-Trade stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total value of $1,767,334.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 207,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,722,338.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 232,579 shares of company stock worth $12,040,724 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

E-Trade stock traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,202,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,803,795. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. E-Trade has a 12 month low of $33.06 and a 12 month high of $58.49. The stock has a market cap of $14,646.68, a PE ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.28.

E-Trade (NASDAQ:ETFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.03 million. E-Trade had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 25.95%. E-Trade’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that E-Trade will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/amp-capital-investors-ltd-has-4-76-million-stake-in-etrade-financial-corp-etfc-updated-updated-updated.html.

E-Trade Company Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services primarily to individual retail investors under the E*TRADE Financial brand. It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to retail investors; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; clearing and settlement services; investment advisory services; and financial corporate services, such as software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients.

Receive News & Ratings for E-Trade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E-Trade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.