AMP Capital Investors Ltd Raises Stake in TEGNA Inc. (TGNA)

AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 313.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,300 shares during the quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TGNA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TEGNA by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,786,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,427,000 after buying an additional 242,376 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in TEGNA by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,802,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,861,000 after buying an additional 3,991,060 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in TEGNA in the third quarter valued at $56,674,000. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its stake in TEGNA by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 3,596,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,641,000 after buying an additional 231,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TEGNA by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,555,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,066,000 after purchasing an additional 115,225 shares in the last quarter. 99.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TGNA opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2,363.01, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. TEGNA Inc. has a one year low of $10.46 and a one year high of $16.83.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. TEGNA had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $480.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

TGNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Wells Fargo raised TEGNA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of TEGNA in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TEGNA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

In other news, COO Lynn B. Trelstad sold 3,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $39,989.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,152 shares in the company, valued at $310,353.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Neal Shapiro sold 12,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total value of $155,679.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

