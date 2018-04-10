Universal Insurance Holdings Inc (UVE) Position Lowered by AMP Capital Investors Ltd

AMP Capital Investors Ltd cut its holdings in Universal Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:UVE) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of Universal Insurance worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Universal Insurance in the fourth quarter worth about $297,000. Gillson Capital LP grew its holdings in Universal Insurance by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 91,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 42,334 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Universal Insurance by 326.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 52,300 shares during the period. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Insurance in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Insurance in the fourth quarter worth about $2,405,000. 74.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Scott P. Callahan sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $79,378.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,604.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

UVE stock traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $30.85. The company had a trading volume of 178,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,124. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Universal Insurance Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $15.07 and a 12-month high of $33.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,082.50, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.74.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $201.31 million for the quarter. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.45%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UVE shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $32.00 price target on shares of Universal Insurance and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th.

Universal Insurance Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company primarily offers personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also underwrites homeowner's multi-peril insurance; and fire, commercial multi-peril, and other liability lines of business.

