AMP Capital Investors Ltd Increases Holdings in CenturyLink (CTL)

AMP Capital Investors Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) by 74.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 295,967 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,447 shares during the quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in CenturyLink were worth $4,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in CenturyLink by 1,216.8% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 6,682,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,491,000 after buying an additional 6,174,561 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CenturyLink by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,371,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685,323 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenturyLink in the 4th quarter worth about $70,510,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its holdings in shares of CenturyLink by 352.4% in the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 4,265,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CenturyLink in the 4th quarter worth about $42,435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

In other CenturyLink news, major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek purchased 7,620,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.72 per share, with a total value of $127,408,372.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CTL traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.69. The stock had a trading volume of 8,298,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,577,750. CenturyLink has a twelve month low of $13.16 and a twelve month high of $27.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $18,412.32, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 0.79.

CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.14). CenturyLink had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that CenturyLink will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.21%. CenturyLink’s payout ratio is 146.94%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTL shares. ValuEngine raised shares of CenturyLink from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Cowen set a $19.00 price target on shares of CenturyLink and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CenturyLink from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of CenturyLink in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs upgraded shares of CenturyLink from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.65.

About CenturyLink

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The company offers virtual private network data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol services; CenturyLink Prism TV that allows customers to watch television or cable channels and record up to four shows on one home digital video recorder; and Vyvx, which provides audio and video feeds over fiber or satellite for broadcast and production customers, as well as satellite digital television services.

