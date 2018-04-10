AMP Capital Investors Ltd Sells 13,199 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (COST)

AMP Capital Investors Ltd decreased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,213 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 13,199 shares during the quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd owned 0.06% of Costco Wholesale worth $46,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COST. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 6.0% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,777,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,843,102,000 after buying an additional 1,007,720 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.3% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,281,245 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,484,350,000 after buying an additional 207,675 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 14.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,805,874 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,118,138,000 after buying an additional 858,969 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,611,043 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,230,447,000 after buying an additional 3,062,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,013,862 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $931,370,000 after purchasing an additional 128,366 shares in the last quarter. 72.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COST opened at $184.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $80,725.38, a PE ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $150.00 and a 1 year high of $199.88.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The retailer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The company had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Richard A. Galanti sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.62, for a total transaction of $958,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,300,465.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James D. Sinegal sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.06, for a total value of $5,761,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 746,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,316,900.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,659 shares of company stock worth $17,317,694 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. UBS lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up from $185.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, December 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.39.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/amp-capital-investors-ltd-lowers-holdings-in-costco-wholesale-co-cost-updated-updated.html.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation is engaged in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States and Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Australia, Spain, and through its subsidiaries in Taiwan and Korea. As of August 28, 2016, the Company operated 715 warehouses across the world.

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.