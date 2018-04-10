AMP Capital Investors Ltd Sells 109,724 Shares of Starbucks Co. (SBUX)

AMP Capital Investors Ltd reduced its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,052,294 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 109,724 shares during the quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd owned about 0.07% of Starbucks worth $60,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 0.7% during the second quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 18,259 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 72,413 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Starbucks by 11.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,853 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Starbucks by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 21,389 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,542 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, insider Clifford Burrows sold 162,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $9,284,338.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 331,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,920,889.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $1,363,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 247,664 shares of company stock valued at $14,243,602. 3.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SBUX stock opened at $58.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $52.58 and a 1 year high of $64.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $82,002.70, a PE ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.63.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Starbucks had a return on equity of 56.35% and a net margin of 19.28%. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

SBUX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, January 5th. Vetr downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.72 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $66.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.05.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

