Aegon (AEG) Shares Sold by AMP Capital Investors Ltd

AMP Capital Investors Ltd cut its holdings in Aegon (NYSE:AEG) by 55.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200,540 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in Aegon were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in Aegon by 124.7% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 24,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 13,672 shares during the period. Lourd Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aegon in the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Aegon during the third quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aegon during the third quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aegon by 123.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 73,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 40,717 shares during the last quarter. 8.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AEG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Aegon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.05.

Shares of AEG stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $6.83. 2,344,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,544,979. The company has a market capitalization of $13,851.60, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.39. Aegon has a 52 week low of $4.73 and a 52 week high of $7.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter. Aegon had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 6.59%. equities research analysts expect that Aegon will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1745 per share. This represents a yield of 5.09%. This is a boost from Aegon’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 22nd. Aegon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.76%.

Aegon Company Profile

Aegon N.V. provides life insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It offers life and protection products, such as traditional and universal life insurance products, as well as employer, endowment, term, and whole life insurance products; and supplemental health, accidental death and dismemberment insurance, critical illness, cancer treatment, credit/disability, income protection, travel, and long-term care insurance products.

