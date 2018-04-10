Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $17.82 Million Position in Amphenol (NYSE:APH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Amphenol (NYSE:APH) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,998 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 20,879 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Amphenol worth $17,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA grew its position in Amphenol by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. AXA now owns 252,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Amphenol by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 268,024 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $22,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Amphenol by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 28,741 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 52,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,263,000. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on APH. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 target price (up from $82.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

In other Amphenol news, Director John R. Lord sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $124,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,416,152.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.07, for a total transaction of $920,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of APH opened at $83.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25,223.80, a PE ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.83. Amphenol has a 1 year low of $68.57 and a 1 year high of $93.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 26.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. analysts predict that Amphenol will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 19th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.36%.

WARNING: “Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $17.82 Million Position in Amphenol (NYSE:APH)” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/amphenol-co-aph-shares-sold-by-envestnet-asset-management-inc-updated-updated.html.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, bus bars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.