AmsterdamCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $154,528.00 (CRYPTO:AMS)

AmsterdamCoin (CURRENCY:AMS) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. AmsterdamCoin has a total market cap of $154,528.00 and approximately $65.00 worth of AmsterdamCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AmsterdamCoin has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. One AmsterdamCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002170 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00016137 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000041 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin Profile

AmsterdamCoin (CRYPTO:AMS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 1st, 2015. AmsterdamCoin’s total supply is 81,469,427 coins and its circulating supply is 50,201,886 coins. AmsterdamCoin’s official Twitter account is @amsterdam_coin. AmsterdamCoin’s official website is amsterdamcoin.com.

Buying and Selling AmsterdamCoin

AmsterdamCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is not possible to buy AmsterdamCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmsterdamCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AmsterdamCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

