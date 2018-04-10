Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Takes $2.23 Million Position in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 141,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,227,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.49% of The Hackett Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its stake in The Hackett Group by 112.2% in the fourth quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 75,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new stake in The Hackett Group in the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 217,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 45,405 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 289,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 20,303 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 492,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,734,000 after purchasing an additional 8,770 shares during the period. 77.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HCKT stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $15.82. 70,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,892. The company has a market capitalization of $464.70, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.80. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.24 and a 52 week high of $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 24.81%. The company had revenue of $69.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The Hackett Group’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HCKT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barrington Research set a $22.00 price target on shares of The Hackett Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub cut shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hackett Group in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.25.

The Hackett Group Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc is an advisory and technology consulting company. The Company’s services include business transformation, enterprise performance management, working capital management and global business services. The Company is engaged in providing business and technology consulting services.

