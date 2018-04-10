Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 42,785 Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 42,785 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,303,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LNG. First Interstate Bank raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2,873.0% in the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,973 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Barber Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Mariner Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $54.10 on Tuesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.36 and a 1-year high of $60.22.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 205.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

LNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, February 16th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.08.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, LNG Terminal Business, and LNG and Natural Gas Marketing. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas.

