154,175 Shares in Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) Acquired by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 154,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Paramount Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PGRE. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $333,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $375,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PGRE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Goldman Sachs upgraded Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho restated a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Paramount Group in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Paramount Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Paramount Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

PGRE stock opened at $13.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3,361.18, a PE ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. Paramount Group Inc has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $17.25.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $180.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.69 million. Paramount Group had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 1.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. analysts forecast that Paramount Group Inc will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Paramount Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is presently 44.94%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “154,175 Shares in Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) Acquired by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/amundi-pioneer-asset-management-inc-buys-shares-of-154175-paramount-group-inc-pgre-updated-updated.html.

About Paramount Group

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.