Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) by 479.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,901 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of SINA worth $8,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SINA by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,706,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,343,000 after purchasing an additional 614,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in SINA by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 533,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,473,000 after buying an additional 301,248 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SINA by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,673,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,152,000 after buying an additional 226,476 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in SINA by 166.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 323,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,075,000 after buying an additional 201,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in SINA during the 3rd quarter worth about $20,926,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SINA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SINA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of SINA from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SINA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of SINA in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase upped their target price on shares of SINA from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. SINA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.00.

NASDAQ SINA traded up $3.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $101.24. 933,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,085. SINA Corp has a one year low of $68.33 and a one year high of $124.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market cap of $6,914.04, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.44 and a beta of 1.14.

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.29. SINA had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $503.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. SINA’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that SINA Corp will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

SINA Profile

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, entertainment, and education; and education, digital, fashion, eLadies, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

