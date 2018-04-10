Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 163,632 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,858,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Toll Brothers at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 134.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,198,069 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $294,978,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132,120 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,128,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,409 shares during the last quarter. Capital Growth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 410.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Growth Management LP now owns 970,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,579,000 after purchasing an additional 780,000 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth about $24,333,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 350,599.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 448,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,556,000 after purchasing an additional 448,767 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total transaction of $1,288,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,777,149.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 8,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $437,372.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,865,278.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,450 shares of company stock valued at $2,347,832 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TOL traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.30. 1,588,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,202,736. Toll Brothers has a one year low of $35.07 and a one year high of $52.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 7.31. The stock has a market cap of $6,639.66, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.38.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Toll Brothers will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TOL shares. Mizuho set a $54.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.75.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also builds and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

