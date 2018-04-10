1,992 Shares in Energen (EGN) Acquired by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Energen (NYSE:EGN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,992 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energen by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 841,735 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,458,000 after purchasing an additional 44,982 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Energen by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 10,513 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Energen by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,862 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energen by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 201,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,578,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Energen by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,344,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,375,000 after buying an additional 29,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EGN shares. Williams Capital set a $74.00 target price on Energen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Energen in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $85.00 target price on shares of Energen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Energen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $70.00 price target on shares of Energen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE:EGN opened at $60.52 on Tuesday. Energen has a 12 month low of $46.16 and a 12 month high of $63.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $5,960.19, a P/E ratio of 80.51 and a beta of 1.41.

Energen (NYSE:EGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.22. Energen had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $271.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 137.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Energen will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David A. Godsey sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $346,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Z. Cohen acquired 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Energen

Energen Corporation, through its subsidiary, Energen Resources Corporation, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company has operations within the Midland Basin, the Delaware Basin, and the Central Basin Platform areas of the Permian Basin in west Texas and New Mexico.

