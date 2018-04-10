Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 33,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of iRobot as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iRobot in the fourth quarter worth about $9,761,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of iRobot by 977.9% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 126,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,715,000 after buying an additional 114,911 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iRobot by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 64,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of iRobot by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 978,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,038,000 after buying an additional 315,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iRobot by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,778,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,792,000 after buying an additional 123,764 shares during the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRBT traded down $0.78 on Monday, reaching $65.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 483,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,461. iRobot has a 52-week low of $55.77 and a 52-week high of $109.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,856.13, a P/E ratio of 37.08, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.29. iRobot had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $327.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that iRobot will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

iRobot announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 27th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IRBT shares. Sidoti upgraded shares of iRobot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of iRobot in a report on Friday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS upgraded shares of iRobot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase upgraded shares of iRobot from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.80.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/amundi-pioneer-asset-management-inc-purchases-new-stake-in-irobot-co-irbt-updated-updated.html.

iRobot Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stair.

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.