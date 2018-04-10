Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Takes $2.49 Million Position in CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 148,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of CareTrust REIT as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $318,000. 91.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTRE stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.43. 622,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,119. CareTrust REIT has a 12-month low of $12.96 and a 12-month high of $19.86. The stock has a market cap of $1,037.76, a PE ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.28). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $36.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.73 million. sell-side analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This is a positive change from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is 70.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CTRE shares. TheStreet cut shares of CareTrust REIT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stephens set a $19.00 price target on shares of CareTrust REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. KeyCorp set a $16.00 price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Takes $2.49 Million Position in CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/amundi-pioneer-asset-management-inc-takes-2-49-million-position-in-caretrust-reit-inc-ctre-updated-updated.html.

CareTrust REIT Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 186 net leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 24 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.