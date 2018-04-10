Analog Devices (ADI) Upgraded to Outperform by Raymond James Financial

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) was upgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 26th, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $105.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Raymond James Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.33% from the company’s previous close.

ADI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Jaffray raised Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. BidaskClub raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price (up from $113.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Nomura lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.79.

Shares of ADI opened at $87.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32,657.35, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Analog Devices has a one year low of $74.65 and a one year high of $98.38.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 13.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Eileen Wynne sold 5,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $494,125.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,479.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 2,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.18, for a total value of $226,301.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,218,619.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,164 shares of company stock valued at $6,006,803. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,933,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,130,809,000 after purchasing an additional 244,533 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,692,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,429,574,000 after purchasing an additional 213,714 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,742,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $753,358,000 after purchasing an additional 25,092 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 97.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,303,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $370,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123,268 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,988,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $354,369,000 after purchasing an additional 111,215 shares during the period. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of solutions that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technology, including integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems. It offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

