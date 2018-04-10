Analysts Anticipate Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $505.76 Million

Equities analysts expect Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) to report sales of $505.76 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cadence Design Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $507.15 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $503.80 million. Cadence Design Systems posted sales of $476.91 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will report full-year sales of $505.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.17 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cadence Design Systems.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $501.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CDNS. DA Davidson upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (up from $37.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,293,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,579,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.53. Cadence Design Systems has a 12-month low of $30.92 and a 12-month high of $46.00. The company has a market cap of $10,168.16, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.14.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 44,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $2,004,115.26. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 377,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,969,625.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total value of $28,447.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,673 shares in the company, valued at $4,918,496.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,360 shares of company stock worth $4,733,915 over the last 90 days. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 811,505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,030,000 after purchasing an additional 81,133 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 567,279 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,385,000 after acquiring an additional 43,780 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 310,962 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,274,000 after acquiring an additional 104,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,142,915 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,108,000 after acquiring an additional 98,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides solutions that enable its customers to design electronic products. The Company’s product categories include Functional Verification, Digital integrated circuits (IC) Design and Signoff, Custom IC Design and Verification, System Interconnect and Analysis, and intellectual property (IP).

