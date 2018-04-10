Analysts Anticipate Ciner Resources LP (CINR) to Post $0.69 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) will report earnings per share of $0.69 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ciner Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the lowest is $0.63. Ciner Resources reported earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ciner Resources will report full-year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.62. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ciner Resources.

Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $128.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.00 million. Ciner Resources had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ciner Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ciner Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ciner Resources in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Ciner Resources by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 164,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC lifted its position in Ciner Resources by 79.5% in the third quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 126,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after buying an additional 55,903 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Ciner Resources by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 70,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Ciner Resources by 267.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 24,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Standard LLC acquired a new position in Ciner Resources in the third quarter valued at about $816,000. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CINR stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.00. 5,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market cap of $551.60, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.89. Ciner Resources has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $29.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.567 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.10%. Ciner Resources’s payout ratio is currently 109.66%.

About Ciner Resources

Ciner Resources LP, through its subsidiary, Ciner Wyoming LLC (Ciner Wyoming), produces soda ash and serves a global market from its facility in the Green River Basin of Wyoming. The Company processes trona ore into soda ash, a raw material in flat glass, container glass, detergents, chemicals, paper and other consumer and industrial products.

