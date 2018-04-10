Analysts Anticipate Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $310.64 Million

Analysts expect Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) to announce $310.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $306.83 million to $315.10 million. Commerce Bancshares reported sales of $295.34 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will report full-year sales of $310.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.34 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Commerce Bancshares.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $314.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.98 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 12.22%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CBSH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray restated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Commerce Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.25.

In other news, EVP Sara E. Foster sold 3,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.69, for a total transaction of $197,257.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,987,203.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey M. Burik sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total transaction of $51,824.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,453.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,774 shares of company stock valued at $9,878,981 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 3.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 341,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,716,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 291,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,868,000 after purchasing an additional 16,338 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 3.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 73,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 231.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 9,108 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 970,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,048,000 after purchasing an additional 17,857 shares during the period. 62.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CBSH traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.95. 1,239,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,879. The stock has a market capitalization of $6,301.26, a PE ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.69. Commerce Bancshares has a twelve month low of $51.90 and a twelve month high of $61.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is a positive change from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.94%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Analysts Anticipate Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $310.64 Million” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/analysts-anticipate-commerce-bancshares-cbsh-will-announce-quarterly-sales-of-310-64-million.html.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commerce Bancshares (CBSH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.