Analysts Anticipate Dynavax Technologies Co. (DVAX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $820,000.00

Analysts expect Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) to report sales of $820,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $400,000.00 to $1.24 million. Dynavax Technologies reported sales of $150,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 446.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full-year sales of $820,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.19 million to $19.09 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $115.93 million per share, with estimates ranging from $115.41 million to $116.45 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Dynavax Technologies.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.32). Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 57.43% and a negative net margin of 29,099.08%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.53 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase cut shares of Dynavax Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

In related news, insider David F. Novack sold 16,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $262,576.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David F. Novack sold 34,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $565,215.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,046.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,444 shares of company stock worth $865,906. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Dynavax Technologies by 29.9% in the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,060,000 after purchasing an additional 54,149 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the third quarter worth $2,414,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Dynavax Technologies by 43.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 359,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,733,000 after purchasing an additional 108,788 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $379,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $1,990,000. Institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DVAX traded up $0.95 on Tuesday, reaching $19.55. 1,501,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,504,036. Dynavax Technologies has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $24.45. The stock has a market cap of $1,144.18, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 0.83.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. The company's lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of the virus in adults age 18 years and older; SD-101, a cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 clinical studies; and DV281, an investigational TLR9 agonist for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

