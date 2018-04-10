Analysts Anticipate eGain Corp (EGAN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for eGain’s earnings. eGain reported earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that eGain will report full year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover eGain.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of eGain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Benchmark upgraded shares of eGain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of eGain in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. eGain presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.70. 158,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,926. eGain has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.64, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

In related news, CFO Eric Smit sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total transaction of $39,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 270,365 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,305.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $195,400 in the last 90 days. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGAN. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of eGain by 195.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 778,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 514,784 shares in the last quarter. Oaktop Capital Management II L.P. increased its stake in shares of eGain by 24.5% in the third quarter. Oaktop Capital Management II L.P. now owns 2,536,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,849,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of eGain in the fourth quarter worth about $725,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of eGain by 227.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 187,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 130,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of eGain in the fourth quarter worth about $500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Analysts Anticipate eGain Corp (EGAN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/analysts-anticipate-egain-corp-egan-will-post-earnings-of-0-03-per-share-updated-updated-updated.html.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation (eGain) provides cloud-based and on-site customer engagement software solutions. The Company optimizes service processes across the Web, social and phone channels. The Company’s solutions help business to consumer (B2C) businesses to operationalize digital customer engagement strategies.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on eGain (EGAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.