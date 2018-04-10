Analysts Anticipate HP Inc (HPQ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.59 Billion

Brokerages expect HP Inc (NYSE:HPQ) to report $13.59 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for HP’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.37 billion to $13.88 billion. HP posted sales of $12.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HP will report full year sales of $13.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $55.50 billion to $57.98 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $56.78 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $54.02 billion to $59.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for HP.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. HP had a net margin of 7.15% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. HP’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

HPQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays lowered shares of HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. HP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.94.

In other news, insider Enrique Lores sold 302,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $7,060,435.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,072,282.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marie Myers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $212,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,679.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 545,699 shares of company stock worth $12,306,389. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HP by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 163,752 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 5,168 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter worth about $424,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of HP by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,180,797 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $24,809,000 after acquiring an additional 74,648 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of HP by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,175,619 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $23,465,000 after acquiring an additional 54,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,264,000. Institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HP (HPQ) opened at $21.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.31. HP has a 52 week low of $17.03 and a 52 week high of $24.75. The stock has a market cap of $35,864.02, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.1393 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. HP’s payout ratio is 24.45%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Analysts Anticipate HP Inc (HPQ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.59 Billion” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/analysts-anticipate-hp-inc-hpq-will-announce-quarterly-sales-of-13-59-billion-updated-updated.html.

About HP

HP Inc is a provider of products, technologies, software, solutions and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and enterprises, including customers in the government, health and education sectors. The Company provides personal computing and other access devices, imaging and printing products, and related technologies, solutions and services.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HP (HPQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.