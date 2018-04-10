Analysts Anticipate Manhattan Associates (MANH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $129.75 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) will report sales of $129.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $131.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $128.80 million. Manhattan Associates reported sales of $143.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full year sales of $129.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $547.00 million to $551.35 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $539.86 million per share, with estimates ranging from $530.30 million to $549.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Manhattan Associates.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $144.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.86 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 72.02%. Manhattan Associates’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MANH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Manhattan Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

In related news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 3,592 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $163,507.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,222,770.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bruce Richards sold 5,600 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $252,392.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,199.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,719 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc. now owns 2,098 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 76,988 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,814,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 10,717 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 8,288 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MANH traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,127,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,604. The firm has a market cap of $2,846.60, a PE ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 1.23. Manhattan Associates has a fifty-two week low of $39.63 and a fifty-two week high of $54.21.

Manhattan Associates declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company provides supply chain solutions, including distribution management, transportation management, and visibility solutions; omni-channel solutions; and inventory optimization and planning solutions.

