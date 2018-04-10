Analysts Anticipate Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (MLAB) to Post $0.76 Earnings Per Share

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price objective of $175.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.76 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Mesa Laboratories an industry rank of 166 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mesa Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Mesa Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Shares of Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) opened at $132.68 on Friday. Mesa Laboratories has a 12-month low of $117.71 and a 12-month high of $169.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.95, a PE ratio of 56.46 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.77). Mesa Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 9.20% and a negative net margin of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $23.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.10 million. sell-side analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently -64.00%.

In other news, Director Robert V. Dwyer sold 5,000 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total value of $720,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,521 shares in the company, valued at $9,867,709.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 3,000 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $396,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,869 shares in the company, valued at $10,299,732.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,668,860 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLAB. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 423,804 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 50,577 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 172,774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,476,000 after purchasing an additional 25,306 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 48,371 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 17,880 shares during the period. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 88,379 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,985,000 after purchasing an additional 11,164 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $1,470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.24% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/analysts-anticipate-mesa-laboratories-inc-mlab-to-post-0-76-earnings-per-share-updated-updated.html.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc is focused primarily on quality control products and services. The Company operates through four segments: Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, Biological Indicators and Cold Chain. The Instruments Division designs, manufactures and markets quality control instruments and disposable products.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mesa Laboratories (MLAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.