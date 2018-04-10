Analysts Anticipate Oaktree Strategic Income (OCSI) to Announce $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Oaktree Strategic Income’s earnings. Oaktree Strategic Income reported earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Oaktree Strategic Income will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.70 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Oaktree Strategic Income.

Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Oaktree Strategic Income had a positive return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 16.64%. The firm had revenue of $10.73 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts have commented on OCSI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oaktree Strategic Income from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oaktree Strategic Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oaktree Strategic Income has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp acquired 47,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.72 per share, for a total transaction of $365,928.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Ruben acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.86 per share, with a total value of $39,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 317,670 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,607. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCSI. Muzinich & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,266,000. Ares Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,872,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,112,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,014,000. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Oaktree Strategic Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,609,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OCSI opened at $7.93 on Thursday. Oaktree Strategic Income has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $9.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.38, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. Oaktree Strategic Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.68%.

Oaktree Strategic Income Company Profile

Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation, formerly Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp., is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company operates as a specialty finance company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize its portfolio’s total return by generating current income from its debt investments while seeking to preserve its capital.

