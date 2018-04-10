Analysts Anticipate Restoration Robotics Inc (HAIR) to Post ($0.16) EPS

Shares of Restoration Robotics Inc (NASDAQ:HAIR) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus target price of $8.75 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.16) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Restoration Robotics an industry rank of 181 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Restoration Robotics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Restoration Robotics in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Restoration Robotics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital set a $7.50 price target on shares of Restoration Robotics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAIR. Clarus Ventures LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restoration Robotics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,422,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Restoration Robotics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Restoration Robotics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $457,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Restoration Robotics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restoration Robotics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Restoration Robotics stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.25. 708,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.26. Restoration Robotics has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $11.95.

Restoration Robotics Company Profile

Restoration Robotics, Inc is a medical device company. The Company designs and develops the ARTAS Robotic Hair Transplant System, a physician-assisted system to harvest follicular units directly from the scalp and create recipient implant sites using algorithms. It offers machine vision, image guidance, visual servoing and robotics, as well as develops interfaces to manage these technologies.

